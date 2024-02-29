Tossing bottle of alcohol out the truck window gets one man arrested
Littering gets one man busted in Midland.
Provincial police received a call from the public stating they had just watched a driver tossing a liquor bottle out the window of a parked GMC pickup truck in a parking lot on Jones Road Wednesday around noon.
An officer located the driver and determined the 66-year-old Tiny Township man showed signs of impairment.
Police charged the man with operation while impaired charges, and he lost his licence for 90 days and has a March 21 court date.
