Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County today, including Barrie and Collingwood.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes," the weather agency noted on its website shortly after noon Wednesday.

The weather could create damaging wind gusts of 90 km/h to 110 km/h, with nickel to toonie-sized hail this afternoon into the evening.

"The greatest probability of tornadoes will be mid to late afternoon," Environment Canada noted.

If conditions turn severe, residents are advised to seek shelter indoors on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows. A bathroom, basement, stairwell or interior closet are suggested safe spaces.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," the weather agency added.

The watch is also in effect for Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, and Parry Sound, and surrounding areas.

One year ago, a south-end Barrie community was struck by a tornado that damaged more than 100 homes.

The destructive EF-2 became one of Environment Canada's top 10 weather events for 2021.