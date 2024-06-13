Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for Simcoe County, Muskoka, and Dufferin County.

Several areas could see strong wind gusts of 110km/h, nickel to toonie-sized hail and a possibility of heavy rain.

Environment Canada says to be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” Environment Canada said on its website.