Barrie

    • Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka

    Clouds formed over Barrie, Ont., in this file image. (David Sullivan/CTV News) Clouds formed over Barrie, Ont., in this file image. (David Sullivan/CTV News)
    On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for Simcoe County, Muskoka, and Dufferin County.

    Several areas could see strong wind gusts of 110km/h, nickel to toonie-sized hail and a possibility of heavy rain.

    Environment Canada says to be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

    “Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” Environment Canada said on its website. 

