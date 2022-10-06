Tobermory public school renovation approved

As part of Ontario's ongoing efforts to build and improve local schools, the province has given the nod to the Bluewater District School Board to put out to tender for a renovation to St. Edmunds Public School in Tobermory.

This is supported by an investment of $1.7 million, which includes additional funding of $1.2 million.

Ontario's government has promised more than $26.6 billion in education funding for the 2022-23 school year, including an increase of over $600 million last month, which was the highest investment in public education in Ontario's history.

The investment is part of the Ontario government's commitment to provide $14 billion to support school construction over 10 years. Since 2018, the government has approved nearly 200 school construction projects and the development of more than 300 childcare and education building-related projects, of which more than 100 are actively under construction.

Highlights of the St. Edmunds Public School project includes 39 new child care spaces and two new childcare rooms.

"The funding for renewal work and renovations at St. Edmunds Public School is great news for our community," said Rick Byers, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

"This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead."

In June 2008, St. Edmunds Public School was designated as a national UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) school with learning streams focused on society, the environment, the economy and peace and human rights.

Ontario's Plan to Catch Up, is focused on the priorities of parents and includes five key components:

Kids being back in the classroom with a full school experience that includes extra-curriculars like sports, band and field trips.

Investing more than $175 million for enhanced tutoring support programs delivered by school boards and community partners, with a focus on reading, writing and math.

Updating the curriculum to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow, including opportunities in the skilled trades.

Providing more money to build schools and improve education.

Allocating $90 million – the highest amount in Ontario history - to support student mental health.

"Our government is investing $14 billion over ten years to build new schools, improve existing facilities and create childcare spaces to ensure young people can reach their full potential," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.

"By renovating the state-of-the-art St. Edmunds Public School as well as investing in tutoring and mental health supports for the year ahead, we are getting students in Tobermory back on track now and well into the future," Lecce said.