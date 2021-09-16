'Time is now for a fully accessible Ontario,' Campaign aims for inclusion

Barrie, Ont. -

The second annual Rolling Through Barriers campaign shines a light on every day things that prevent inclusion.

The campaign aims to raise funds and awareness of the challenges faced by someone in a wheelchair.

"I implore people when they're out and about on their daily routes, look at the sidewalks, look at the curbs, look at the stairs. Look at all these barriers that those confined to a wheelchair would be faced with every day," said Spinal Cord Injury Ontario (SCIO) board member Karen Vigmond.

SCIO provides support and services for those navigating everyday life with spinal cord injuries.

The not-for-profit organization says, "everyone deserves to live in a fully accessible community."

According to SCIO, one in five Ontarians lives with a disability.

Vigmond said the goal of the campaign is to "not only highlight the importance of accessibility and inclusion of those with physical disabilities but to bring it to the forefront of peoples' minds."

Legislation requires the province to be fully accessible by 2025, but Vigmond said that's not soon enough.

"The time is now for a fully accessible Ontario."