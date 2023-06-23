Three suspects in custody after stolen vehicle investigation in Midland
Multiple armed officers, along with the OPP K9 unit and helicopter, descended on Midland Friday afternoon for an investigation into a stolen vehicle.
Police responded to a driving complaint at a shopping centre on Highway 12 just before 2 p.m., and had learned the vehicle was reported stolen the day prior.
Police say the vehicle fled the scene upon arrival and was located a short while later in a ditch on Highway 12 near Sumac Lane.
Ontario Provincial Police investigate after finding an abandoned stolen vehicle on Highway 12 in Midland, Ont., on Fri., June 23, 2023. (Molly Frommer/CTV News)
Police say three suspects fled the scene into a wooded area on foot, two of which were arrested. The third suspect, who was believed to have been armed, stole another nearby vehicle and fled from the area.
Police focused their investigation on Yonge, Robert, Russell and King Streets, prompting a hold and secure at the local elementary school shortly before the dismissal bell rang.
The Simcoe County District School Board said students and staff at Huron Park Public School were dismissed safely when the security measure was lifted shortly after 5 p.m.
Police eventually found the stolen vehicle abandoned and located the suspect at a nearby home on Queen Street. Police say the suspect was arrested around 7 p.m. without incident.
OPP say the charges against all three suspects will be released to the public at a later date.
HOLD AND SECURE
A hold and secure is initiated when there is a situation happening in the community, not necessarily on school property.
During a hold and secure, all exterior doors are locked, and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building.
