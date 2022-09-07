Three people injured, including baby, in school bus collision with SUV

Emergency crews attended a collision involving a school bus and an SUV that injured three people, including a baby, on Wednesday morning in Caledon.

The two-vehicle crash at The Gore Road and Patterson Side Road intersection caused the school bus to flip onto its side next to the damaged SUV.

Police say one student, a 13-year-old, was on board the bus at the time, and had to be treated for minor injuries.

They say a woman and her baby were in the other vehicle and taken to a hospital, also with minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid.