Three-day R.I.D.E. check campaign across Simcoe County nets disappointing results
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 12:27PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 2, 2019 12:28PM EST
OPP join forces with Simcoe County police detachments to conduct a three-day Festive RIDE campaign across the region from Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2019. (File image)
The joint festive R.I.D.E. program by Simcoe County police forces is reporting a disappointing weekend across the region.
Officers stopped 5,555 vehicles over the past three days and conducted 137 roadside tests.
Police say more than 20 various impaired charged were laid, including two by drugs. Officers also handed out 13 warnings.
"If you don't make the right choice, we will make it for you," said South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher.