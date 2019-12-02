The joint festive R.I.D.E. program by Simcoe County police forces is reporting a disappointing weekend across the region.

Officers stopped 5,555 vehicles over the past three days and conducted 137 roadside tests.

Police say more than 20 various impaired charged were laid, including two by drugs. Officers also handed out 13 warnings.

"If you don't make the right choice, we will make it for you," said South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher.

Simcoe County Policing Authority has launched a 3-day #FestiveRIDE blitz. SSPS officers are out with @BarriePolice @OPP_HSD @OPP_CR @Rama_Police keeping our roads safe. "If you drink or are high - dont drive. It's that simple." Chief Fletcher. @ChiefAFletcher pic.twitter.com/CG4GZVO7fX — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) November 28, 2019