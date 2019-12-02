The joint festive R.I.D.E. program by Simcoe County police forces is reporting a disappointing weekend across the region.

Officers stopped 5,555 vehicles over the past three days and conducted 137 roadside tests.

Police say more than 20 various impaired charged were laid, including two by drugs. Officers also handed out 13 warnings.

"If you don't make the right choice, we will make it for you," said South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher.