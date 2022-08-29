Three-car Springwater crash sends three to hospitals in the GTA

Two people were extricated from their vehicles after a serious collision Sunday.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. on County Road 90, west of County Road 27 in Springwater Township.

Police say an eastbound Mercedes Benz car collided head-on with a westbound Kia SUV. A Hyundai car following the Kia was also damaged in the crash.

Two people had to be extricated by Barrie Fire Services from the Mercedes and the Kia.

Three people were sent to Toronto-area hospitals.