Thousands visit Simcoe Muskoka for thanksgiving weekend

As families gather for the Thanksgiving long weekend, communities throughout Simcoe Muskoka are experiencing an influx in tourism to the region.

While inflation and economic uncertainty have been on the minds of many Canadians this year, often affecting their pocketbook, local businesses say it hasn't stopped them from seeing a significant boost in revenue.

"We take the best of whatever the season has for outdoor activities and fold it into our special experience, which is basically a great food experience with a lot of outdoor and indoor activities," said Mark Downing, Vice President of Fern Resort.

According to Downing, the 100-room resort is fully booked over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

At the Muskoka Wharf, businesses near the area are also experiencing a significant increase in tourism.

"Despite the weather, it has been a great weekend; lots of buses and lots of people coming to see the fall colours in Muskoka, and I think people have enjoyed travelling close to home and being able to experience the beauty of Muskoka on the water," said Jordan Waines, Assistant General manager for the Muskoka Steamships.

Waines says 25,000 people take in the cruises in Gravenhurst each summer, with final cruises of the year planned for Monday.