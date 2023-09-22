This police service is offering a unique incentive to potential new recruits

Barrie

    York Regional Police (YRP) is taking a unique approach to attract potential recruits by offering a $500 savings opportunity for joining the force.

    YRP Const. Kevin Nebrija has accepted the challenge of completing the Physical Readiness Evaluation for Police (PREP) test, a mandatory physical fitness assessment for all police recruits in Ontario - and if he completes the test in under 2 minutes and 37 seconds, all YRP recruits in the December intake class will receive the money toward their Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) Certificate Testing, which includes essential hearing and vision assessments.

    Nebrija's attempt to take on the PREP test will be broadcast live on Instagram on Tues., Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

    The OACP Certificate Testing comprises online examinations and medical assessments, which are prerequisites for applying to YRP.

    In addition, the provincial government recently announced it would waive tuition fees for participants in the Basic Constable Training Program.

    The $500 reimbursement incentive is exclusive to YRP and is conditional upon receiving an employment offer for a cadet-in-training position. It will be disbursed upon successfully completing the cadet's probationary term.

    Those interested in applying to YRP can attend an employment information session online on Oct. 5. The session will include a presentation and a question-and-answer period with uniform officers and special and auxiliary officers.

