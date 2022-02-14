This Muskoka town is the fastest-growing in the district: StatsCan

Bracebridge, Ont. is Muskoka’s fastest-growing town, shown in recent census data from Statistics Canada.

The data shows that Bracebridge’s population increased by 8.1 per cent from 2016 to 2021.

"Bracebridge is growing at a rate faster than almost any point in its history and it’s not surprising," Mayor Graydon Smith said in a press release Friday.

"Council has been committed for many years to creating a community that has something to offer to people of all ages and interests. We see that reflected in how many people want to call Bracebridge home.

"With great schools, access to high-quality healthcare, recreation amenities and a natural environment second to none Bracebridge will undoubtedly continue to attract more and more people in the coming years."

The town said it has multiple projects in the works, including the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, which will have an arena, library, and fieldhouse. That project will take a few years to complete.

Plans to redevelop the Rona Lands into an “attractive” community space are also underway.

As shown in the Statistics Canada data, Gravenhurst’s population has grown by 6.0 per cent over the same period, while Huntsville’s population has increased by 6.7 per cent.