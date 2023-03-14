'This has destroyed my family,' Mother demands justice for son left for dead in Orillia street
Lynda Malec's heartache is still raw over two years after her son was left for dead on a street in Orillia.
Following a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, she couldn't hold back the tears outside the Barrie courthouse while talking about her son's death.
"This has destroyed my family," she said.
Derek Simmerson was found with critical injuries in the middle of the street on Coldwater Road near Emily Street in November 2020.
The 34-year-old died in the hospital of an alleged stabbing.
"It goes beyond saying how much I love and miss him," Malec said.
Three days later, on November 22, investigators arrested Justice Snache, then 19, at a gas station on Highway 11 in Severn Township. He faces a second-degree murder charge.
While a possible motive has yet to be revealed, police believe the two men were not known to each other.
Malec wants the person responsible for her son's death to be held accountable.
"My son's honour needs to be given to him. I don't want his life to be taken for no reason," she said.
The murder trial is scheduled to begin next month and will be heard by Justice Cary Boswell.
The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.
