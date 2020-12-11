BARRIE, ONT. -- Winter enthusiasts eager to hit the slopes have a few options as some resorts in the region open for business Friday.

Horseshoe Valley Resort opened the ski hill for the season with a limited number of lift tickets. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance online. Face coverings are required inside, in chairlift lines, and while riding chairlifts.

The resort is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night skiing is tentatively scheduled to start on Thursday.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone is open Friday for podium pass-holders only. Podium pass-holders can ski and snowboard from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Thurs., Dec. 17. The resort will open to the general public on Fri., Dec. 18.

Mount St. Louis' general manager Rob Huter said the ski season had changed this year because of the pandemic. "Please familiarize yourself with the resort's operational changes by visiting our website. Together we can look forward to an incredible and safe ski and snowboard season ahead."

Hardwood Ski and Bike is open for rock skiing, but because of the mild weather, resort staff have been unable to groom the hills, with conditions described as mild and soft.

Snow Valley Resort will kick off ski and snowboard operations on Fri., Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for pass-holders only. Night season passes are valid from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Daily tickets and rentals aren't available before Dec. 20 and must be purchased in advance online.

Blue Mountain hasn't announced an opening day. A spokesperson for Blue Mountain said, "we are optimistic that next week's forecast will support snowmaking efforts." Last year, the resort opened on Nov. 15.