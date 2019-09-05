

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating several house break-ins that happened last month across Caledon.

Police say in each instance the culprits got into the residences through a side or front door by prying it open or kicking it in. They say the homeowners were all away at the time.

Police say the suspects took electronics, jewelry, tools, alcohol, and other valuables during the half a dozen break-ins.

Caledon OPP is asking residents to check their security footage for suspicious people, vehicles or activity between Aug. 18 and Aug. 28.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Caledon OPP or Crime Stoppers.