The Town of the Blue Mountains spreading kindness with renamed bridge

The Town of the Blue Mountains Mayor Al Soever helps officially rename a popular pedestrian bridge "The Bridge of Kindness" after a challenging period during the COVID-19 pandemic (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) The Town of the Blue Mountains Mayor Al Soever helps officially rename a popular pedestrian bridge "The Bridge of Kindness" after a challenging period during the COVID-19 pandemic (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

Barrie Top Stories