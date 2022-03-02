'The COVID-19 pandemic is not over,' Dr. Gardner urges caution as restrictions lift
"Caution is essential."
Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health is urging residents to continue practicing preventative measures as the province lifts restrictions and vaccine mandates.
"Although capacity limits have been lifted in most public settings and the provincial proof of vaccination system has ended, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over," Dr. Charles Gardner said in a release on Wednesday.
The health unit "strongly encourages" eligible residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to reduce the risk of severe illness.
"We're still seeing community transmission," Dr. Gardner noted.
Ontario lifted further restrictions, including capacity limits on most indoor facilities and scrapped the vaccine certificate program on Tuesday.
Restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms and other indoor public settings can resume business as usual, but individual businesses may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination from customers.
Masking indoors, including schools, remains in effect until further notice from the province.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: U.S. says Russian convoy is stalled outside Kyiv
A senior U.S. defence official says the Russian convoy still appears to be stalled outside the city centre of Kyiv, and has made no real progress in the last couple days.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time since slashing the benchmark rate to near-zero at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to tackle inflation rates that are likely to keep rising from their current three-decade high.
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
WestJet to buy Sunwing amid turbulent global travel market
The WestJet Group has announced a deal to buy Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations, marking a foray into the holiday tour market as competition among Canadian carriers heats up.
47 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation
The RCMP say 47 Canadians have been arrested and 12 children have been removed from abusive situations as part of a global investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
Atlantic
-
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
-
Heavy snow leads to slick roads, school closures in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Wintry weather has prompted school closures and made for a tricky commute in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Wednesday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island confirms first case of avian flu in bald eagle on north shore
Prince Edward Island has confirmed its first case of avian influenza (AI), which was found in a bald eagle on the island's north shore.
Montreal
-
Montrealers organize donations, shelter for potential Ukranian refugees
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Montrealers are preparing relief efforts for refugees who could end up in Canada, with food and clothing donations pouring into Ukranian churches around the city.
-
As Quebecers were questioning if curfews worked, so were health officials, emails show
According to emails unveiled in an access-to-information request by Radio-Canada, Quebec officials were themselves scrambling for data and evidence to justify bringing back the curfew -- just hours before they announced it before New Year's Eve.
-
Laval car owner finds GPS tracker after man spotted on surveillance video in his driveway
A police investigation is underway after a man in Laval made a surprising discovery on his car after spotting someone in his driveway.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
-
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Toronto
-
Advocates identify man found frozen to death at Toronto bus stop in January
For the first time this winter, homeless advocates have confirmed the identity of one of at least four people who froze and died on the streets of Toronto.
-
One Ontario city makes list of top 100 most-loved travel destinations in the world
A new list revealing the top 100 travel destinations worldwide has been released and one city in Ontario city has made the cut.
-
Six Toronto men arrested in global child sexual abuse investigation
Toronto police have arrested six men in connection with a two-year global child sexual abuse probe that has arrested approximately 700 people worldwide.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 2 deaths; 24 in hospital
Region of Waterloo Public Health reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped by six.
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
-
Teen charged with weapon possession after brief foot chase: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 15-year-old with weapon possession following a reported foot chase near a Kitchener high school.
London
-
One new COVID-19 death, 79 new cases reported by MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting an additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 350 since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Girl arrested outside of west London, Ont. shopping mall with replica gun
London police arrested a youth Wednesday after receiving a weapons call at a west end shopping centre.
-
OPP: Two people hurt after driver falls asleep causing collision near Palmerston, Ont.
Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries after police say a driver fell asleep, causing a crash early Monday morning near Palmerston, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario funding 13 economic development projects in Greater Sudbury
More than a dozen projects in the Greater Sudbury area are getting a cash injection from the Ontario government to help create new jobs in the north.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar another 11 cents per litre over next two days
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
Windsor
-
-
Sunflowers returning to Windsor in support of Ukraine
Ukraine’s national flower will adorn several Windsor flowerbeds this year as a sign of support towards Ukraine.
-
Years after receiving kidney transplant from mother, Windsor woman calls for donations and generosity for others
Jenny McLeod of Windsor, Ont. feels like it was just yesterday when doctors told her something no mother wants to hear.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles
Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.
-
Bank of Canada rate hike won't cool Calgary's hot housing market: ATB Financial
'There’s only so much this interest hike can do to slow what’s already a super hot housing market,' said Rob Roach with ATB Financial.
-
Alberta talking with Calgary, Edmonton agencies to open overdose prevention sites
Alberta says it is in talks with social agencies in the province's two major cities to open new drug overdose prevention sites.
Saskatoon
-
Indigenous leaders call on Prince Albert, Sask. police chief to step down following toddler's death
A group of Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders is calling for the "immediate termination" of Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen following the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass last month.
-
Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved
A Saskatoon woman who alleged inappropriate behaviour occurred during a promotional Saskatoon video shoot in 2016 is retracting one of her claims.
-
'Likely COVID-19': Saskatchewan emergency rooms seeing more children under five
Saskatchewan is seeing a spike in emergency room visits among children between the ages of one and four who are showing up with respiratory-like illnesses.
Edmonton
-
Police release video of convenience store robberies, seeking 2 suspects
The video shows one suspect threatening the clerk with a large knife, holding it at his throat, while the other man went behind the till and stole cigarettes.
-
Alberta to spend $300M to add intensive care beds in hospitals
Alberta's health minister says the government will spend $300 million over the next three years to add more intensive care beds in hospitals.
-
Death of man in southeast Edmonton confirmed a homicide: EPS
An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in southeast Edmonton last week was a homicide, police say.
Vancouver
-
New type of COVID-19 vaccine to be available in B.C. in the 'next few days'; plant-based shot to come
A new type of COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon in British Columbia, according to the province's top doctor.
-
Home sales up 50 per cent in just one month in Vancouver area: real estate board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the region saw a 50 per cent jump between January and February in the number of homes sold, as the market experienced a modest increase in new listings.
-
3 girls approached by stranger were asked to go for a ride with him, police in Penticton say
Police are praising the "street smarts" of three girls following a report of a child luring case in Penticton.