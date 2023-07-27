Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign

Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.

Caledon OPP posted dash cam video of the incident to Twitter, noting, "That wasn't a CF-18 going by, it was a cyclist. Stop signs are for everyone - vehicles AND bikes."

That wasn't a CF-18 going by, it was a cyclist. Stop signs are for everyone - vehicles AND bikes. $180 ticket for not stopping in Community Zone. Cyclist argued officer was wasting his time. #cyclesafe #knowtherules #communityconcerns @TownOfCaledon #CaledonOPP ^im pic.twitter.com/fWtW4O3vYe — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 27, 2023

Police say the accused argued the officer was wasting his time, while OPP says the cyclist "showed no regard for the stop sign and was justifiably stopped and charged."

Police noted several motorists were also charged at the exact location on the same day.

This isn't the first time police nabbed someone on a bike blowing through the stop sign in the same residential area.

Earlier this month, an officer watched a group of cyclists ignore the stop sign, handing each one a $180 ticket.

RULES OF THE ROAD

According to Ontario.ca bicycle safety, cyclists must obey bicycle traffic signals where installed and regular traffic signals otherwise.

Cyclists are required to obey all traffic laws and have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists.

By law, cyclists under 18 must wear a bicycle helmet, including while riding in a child carrier or bicycle trailer.

Additionally, bikes must have a bell or horn, lights and reflectors, including a white light on the front and red light on the back, and reflective tape.