Telephone copper cables cut and stolen in Caledon

Provincial police say they're investigating two thefts of telephone copper cables in Caledon.

On Sunday, around 1:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mississauga Road, near The Grange Side Road, where telephone copper cables had been pulled down, cut, and stolen.

Police say this incident occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. that same morning.

The second occurrence was reported on July 13 on Shaws Creek Road, near Bush Street. Police say the time that the theft took place is unknown.

Police urge anyone with information on this incident to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or provide an anonymous tip to Peel Crime Stoppers.