BARRIE
Barrie

    • Teenager busted for stunt driving

    Police officer monitoring traffic with a radar gun in this undated file image. Police officer monitoring traffic with a radar gun in this undated file image.
    A young woman was charged with stunt driving after an officer clocked her doing 161 kilometres per hour on Highway 11 northbound Sunday.

    Provincial police pulled over the young 19-year-old Scarborough woman in Oro-Medonte Township.

    The woman received a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

