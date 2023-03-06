Take the polar plunge at Friday Harbour

Polar dips are all about a cold plunge into a frozen lake.

Friday Harbour is hosting its annual moment of Canadian madness in its Take the Plunge polar dip on Saturday.

All proceeds from this year’s bodily free-throw into a barely thawed waterway benefit Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Foundation and its Keep Life Wild Campaign.

All it takes to join the March madness is $25 for registration, which includes a T-shirt, food and beverage.

Community leaders registered to Take the Plunge include Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard and Friday Harbour CEO Hani Roustom.

Spectators are welcome.