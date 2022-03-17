'Take the Plunge' into Lake Simcoe supports 2 Innisfil charities

Don't let the mild temperatures fool you; it still takes a brave soul to participate in a polar plunge this time of year.

And on Saturday, many will bear the cold and take a dip into Lake Simcoe for a good cause.

"Take the Plunge" is hosted by Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil and will benefit two local charities – the Innisfil Food Bank and Innisfil's Christmas 4 Kids.

Proceeds will be divided equally between the charities.

"The polar plunge will help this community in a variety of ways," said Howard Courtney, Innisfil Community Church pastor. "At the food bank, we serve about 110 families every month ... food in particular, but other items as well."

Myrlene Boken, Innisfil's Christmas 4 Kids president, said no matter what time of year it is, there are always people in the community who need support and shares her gratitude to those giving back.

"People constantly have to be reminded that there are people in this community that are living at the poverty line, and they need assistance. This is going to be a huge help for us," Boken said.

"We are thrilled we got this call from Friday Harbour regarding this fundraiser. We can never stop getting the word out."

With most COVID-19 restrictions finally lifting after a challenging two years, Courtney said it's nice to be able to reconnect with so many people.

"These community events are significant. To bring the community together, apart from just the fundraising, is important," Courtney said.

And for Hani Roustom, Friday Harbour Resort CEO, he jumped at the chance to lend a hand to those in need.

"We believe in our community and supporting our community. We're thrilled to be partnering with our two beloved charities," Roustom said.

"What's exciting about this is people can come to the event, cheer the participants, donate or participate in support of the charities, but also enjoy a beautiful afternoon at Friday Harbour."

The participation fee is $25. People can register on the Friday Harbour Resort website. Registration is open until 8 p.m. Friday.

The polar plunge runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.