SUV crashes into farm tractor sending four to hospital near Owen Sound
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 12:05PM EDT
File image.
BARRIE -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a tractor and SUV west of Owen Sound.
Highway 21 was closed for about an hour on Wednesday night because of the crash.
Provincial police arrived to find a heavily damaged SUV in the middle of the highway.
Police say the driver of the SUV rear-ended the farm tractor while it was towing a farm implement.
No charges have been laid at this point.
The four people who were taken to the hospital all had minor injuries.