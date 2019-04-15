

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are investigating a suspicious fire at the Stacked Pancake House on Yonge Street in Stroud.

Police responded to reports of a fire around midnight on Monday.

Innisfil Fire and Rescue crews extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified and attended the scene to investigate this morning.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact police or Crime Stoppers.