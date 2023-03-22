'Suspicious' fire at Gravenhurst Wharf causes $750,000 damage

The province is investigating a suspicious fire in Gravenhurst.

Gravenhurst firefighters were called to the Gravenhurst Wharf area at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday morning after a nearby resident called 911.

Deputy Fire Chief Todd Clapp said the fire was contained to the building and that there was no further damage to other properties or businesses.

However, Clapp said he believed the fire to be of a suspicious nature.

The Office of Fire Marshal investigators has been contacted.

Clapp said the damage was estimated to be in the $750,000 range.

There were no injuries to report, he said.