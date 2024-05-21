Suspicious fire at former Penetanguishene hospital under investigation

An investigation is underway into a suspicious fire that broke out in a former hospital in Penetanguishene listed for sale.

Fire Chief Richard Renaud told CTV News that crews were called to the vacant building at 58 Church Street on Monday night to find smoke and flames shooting out the front door.

Once crews got the flames under control, a search of the former Beechwood Hospital found the sprinkler system was in working order and had contained the blaze to where it had started.

Provincial police are investigating the possibility of arson, and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified.

No injuries were reported.