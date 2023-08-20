Suspects wanted in violent robbery in Barrie hotel parking lot

Police are looking for two men accused of a violent robbery in the parking lot of a Barrie hotel on Sunday.

According to police, the two suspects were waiting for the victim to arrive for a pre-arranged meeting at the back of the Quality Inn on Hart Drive.

Police say the interaction became violent when one suspect removed items from the victim's car while the other suspect, armed with a gun, fought with the victim.

Police say a shot was fired when the victim reversed his car across the parking lot, crashing into some fencing.

Surveillance video of the area confirms the suspects fled westbound on Hart Drive.

Police say the victim, a man in his 40s from Windsor, suffered a serious leg injury while reversing his car.

They say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.

Police say the armed suspect has a dark complexion, a thin build, shoulder-length black hair with dreadlocks, and a black beard.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the back and brim, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with a white logo on the left thigh, and white and black running shoes.

The other suspect is a bald white man with a heavy build who was driving what police say may be a silver four-door Kia Forte. He wore a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and black running shoes.

Police encourage anyone with information on the suspects or video that may assist in the case to contact them at 705-725-7025.