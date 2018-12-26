

CTV Barrie





Investigators with York Regional Police’s homicide unit are still on the hunt for suspects following a deadly shooting in a quiet, residential neighbourhood in Richmond Hill.

Police responded to Barnwood Drive, in the Bayview Avenue and Stouffville Road, area around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, after multiple people phoned 911 to report sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Soheil Rafipour of Toronto. A post-mortem examination is being conducted by the coroner to determine cause of death.

“My understanding is the victim was getting into a vehicle and at that point a suspect vehicle approached and a shooting occurred,” Const. Laura Nicolle said, adding that police are not treating this as a random shooting.

Police say the suspects fled the scene of the shooting in a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have video surveillance of the moments leading up to, during, or after the shooting, is asked to come forward and contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.