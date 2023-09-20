Suspects steal vehicles during break-ins at Mulmur ski club and auto shop

Provincial police are investigating two business break-ins where vehicles were stolen from businesses in Mulmur Township.

According to Dufferin OPP, officers got a call about a break-in at a ski club in Mansfield Monday morning.

Police say the suspect(s) broke into two buildings at the club sometime overnight and stole several tools, along with a 2007 black Chevy Silverado pickup truck with no licence plate and a 2012 white Ford F-250 pickup truck with the licence plate AT97036.

A few hours later, police received a report about a break-in at an auto shop on County Road 18.

Again, police say the crime had happened sometime overnight.

They say the suspect(s) broke the front gate to gain access to the property and then damaged the front door to get inside the building.

Police say the suspect(s) retrieved keys to two vehicles, a 2014 black GMC Terrain and a 1996 Chevrolet Impala with the licence plate CWNC015, and drove them off the lot.

The GMC Terrain was found a short distance away, but police say it had been destroyed by fire.

Police have not said whether the break-ins are related and could not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information on either break-in or possible surveillance video is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.