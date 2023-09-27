Suspects breaking into vehicles steal police-issued firearm from police car

Police in East Gwillimbury are looking for two suspects accused of breaking into an unmarked police vehicle and stealing several items, including a police-issued firearm.

York Regional Police say a loaded .40 calibre Glock Model 23 gun was stolen from the police vehicle on Sept. 17 while it was parked in a residential driveway in the southeast area of Mount Albert Road and Holland River Boulevard.

According to police, a Panasonic Lumix digital camera model FZ1000 was also taken from the police vehicle.

Police say the two suspects broke into several other vehicles in the area on the same day between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Two suspects are sought in an alleged vehicle break-in and theft on Sept. 17, 2023, in East Gwillimbury, Ont. (Source: York Regional Police)

The duo was captured on video trying to open car doors in the neighbourhood.

Investigators are appealing to the public for help identifying the suspects.

They believe several items were stolen from vehicles and ask anyone who hadn't reported the thefts to contact the police.