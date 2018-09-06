

CTV Barrie





Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a break and enter at a Husky gas station in Springwater Township.

Officers say the suspect broke through the glass door with a rock shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday.

After smashing through the glass door, he entered the store and stole the cash register and two full sleeves of lotto tickets.

The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old with a heavy build. He is six-feet to six-foot-one-inch tall and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black t-shirt, shorts, and white gardening gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.