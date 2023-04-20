Suspect wanted in Elnaz Hajtamiri assault investigation captured in B.C.

Investigators say a British Columbia man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the frying pan attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before her disappearance is in police custody.

York Regional Police investigators say Jaspreet Singh, 24, was arrested on April 15 in Surrey, B.C., and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

According to detectives, Hajtamiri was the victim of a violent assault on December 20, 2021, in a Richmond Hill underground parking garage when two men struck her in the head with a frying pan and attempted to kidnap her.

They say bystanders spooked the assailants, who fled the scene.

The 37-year-old woman suffered a head injury requiring roughly 40 stitches.

READ: Complete details on the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation

Seven men have been identified in the York Region attack. Jaspreet Singh is the sixth to be arrested.

Another suspect, Sukpreet Singh, 23, of Mississauga, Ont., remains at large. He is wanted in relation to the Richmond Hill assault and faces aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Weeks after the assault, Hajtamiri was allegedly dragged from a home in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12, 2022, by three individuals posing as police officers claiming to have a warrant for her arrest.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are offering a $100,000 reward for information on the alleged abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

The allegations against the accused parties have not been proven in court.