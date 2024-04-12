Suspect on the loose after break-in at business in Penetanguishene

Provincial police are investigating an early morning break-and-enter at a Penetanguishene business Friday.

According to OPP, officers got a complaint from a security company monitoring the alarm system for a retail store on Poyntz Street around 4 a.m.

Police say the male suspect broke into an outside storage compound and took off with several items, some of which were later recovered by investigators in the nearby cemetery.

Officers and the K9 unit searched the area for the suspect, who was described as five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build, and wearing a brown jacket and a dark hat.

Police ask anyone with information on the break-in and theft to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers.