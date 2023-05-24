Summer classic car show returns to Barrie waterfront

Barrie's waterfront was overtaken by dozens of classic cars Wednesday, a sight that will be common over the coming months.

Barrie Thunder Classics hosted its first show of the season Wednesday night at Heritage Park. While the group is only comprised of about 12 people, the number of cars outnumbered the participants as members from neighbouring car groups were also in attendance.

"I love the atmosphere it brings," says Spencer Everton, a classic car owner who has been attending car shows since childhood with his father. "It brings the muscle car group, the Japanese, domestic, pickup trucks, vintage, and they all share the same passion for the automotive industry, and it's nice to be able to speak with other people who share the same passion but under a different classification."

Most of the cars are from the year 1992 or before. However, some modern specialty cars, like Corvettes and Lamborghinis, are welcome.

"It's a spectator sport, really," said Brandon Valle, the president of Barrie Thunder Classics. "Like I said, if you host it, they'll come. Spectators are here, the participants, and people want to be involved with it. Like I said, a lot of the spectators and the participants end up on Dunlop Street at the restaurants, so it's good for everybody."

The group will gather every Wednesday throughout the summer, starting around 5 p.m.

Funds will be collected for the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children and Furry Friends Animal Shelter.