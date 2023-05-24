Summer classic car show returns to Barrie waterfront

Barrie Thunder Classics hosted its first car show of the season on Wed. May 24, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie) Barrie Thunder Classics hosted its first car show of the season on Wed. May 24, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver