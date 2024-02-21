Study reveals strategies for small communities to attract film production, boosting local economy
After eight months of research, the South Georgian Bay Media Association is poised to unveil a study titled 'Attracting Film Productions to Small Town Ontario,' aiming to equip rural communities with the knowledge to become coveted locations for filmmakers and to draw film production beyond the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
"We see weekend swells of hundreds of thousands of people for tourism industry-based things. And in the film industry, there are a lot of similarities. The same reason why people are coming here for tourism is a lot of the same reasons why films and television shows are seeking those locations as well," says Tom Strnad, South Georgian Bay Media Association lead strategist.
Strnad says smaller towns provide historic charm and natural beauty you may not find in the GTA.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The study includes interviews with municipal representatives and film industry professionals.
"Really to look at stakeholders, create round table surveys and really start to assess what is needed to attract more film production," says Strnad.
Local filmmakers and co-owners of Collingwood Film Co. Liv Collins and Jesse Thomas Cook took part in the study.
"It really helps even when we did the panel, realizing different locations and things we didn't know about and to kind of have the archives of what is available," says Collins.
Cook has made 14 films, all shot in South Georgian Bay.
"These towns sort of retain their old gothic veneer. In our case, we make science fiction and horror films," says Cook, adding that there is growth potential among the already steady number of smaller productions.
"Certainly, we know of a lot of short filmmakers, and some features, TV shows, and Hallmark movies have been known to come up here in the winter setting," says Cook.
Meanwhile, another benefit the study looks at is boosting local economies.
"You know, it will allow some of our community to get trained up in these great jobs, it will showcase our community and obviously support businesses like restaurants and so on, so I think we should be taking advantage of that, and I'm so looking forward to the release of this study," says Collingwood Mayor Yvonne Hamlin.
The study is set to be released on February 29. The South Georgian Bay Media Association will also host a launch event to bring stakeholders and the local filmmaking community together.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 1 person killed after crane's load comes crashing down at Vancouver construction site
One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.
Trend Line Poilievre's support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
Canada summons Russian ambassador in protest of Alexei Navalny's death
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
Canadian Soccer Players' Association files $40M lawsuit against Canada Soccer board members: TSN
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
Former Ont. nuclear plant worker charged in leak of 'safeguarded' information
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
ArriveCan technical issues violated Charter rights, alleges new class-action application
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Iriving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
-
Halifax homelessness director says he's aware of rat problems at Victoria Park encampment
A recent rodent problem at a Halifax tent encampment is part of the reason why the city will close some of the city's encampments on Monday.
-
Waterloo Street encampment residents set to move into shipping containers
Melanie Vautour is the executive director of Fresh Start, a non-profit organization that overseas the tent encampment on Waterloo Street in Saint John, N.B.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Police make 9 arrests, seize 21 stolen vehicles from Montreal area
On the same day the federal government announced millions of dollars in the fight against car theft, police said they dealt a 'heavy blow' to a stolen vehicle export network in Montreal.
-
Can Quebec lure more nurses back into the public system after going private?
Quebec is trying to bring nurses who went into private health care back into the public system. The province reached an agreement with the CSN union to allow nurses to maintain some seniority but many say that does little to deal with why they left in the first place.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bylaw says police warned officers not to ticket 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators due to 'risk of escalation'
The City of Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services says there is no double standard when it comes to how Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets to protesters after some took issue with tickets not being given to Freedom Convoy protesters.
-
Canadian government announces first step in action plan for Black public servants
The federal government announced support on Wednesday for Black public servants, but it comes amid a proposed class-action lawsuit suing the government for discrimination.
-
Opening date for Trillium Line still uncertain with final tests underway
OC Transpo officials are still not committing to an opening date for the Stage 2 Trillium Line, but are hinting that "very good news" might be on the way next week.
Toronto
-
'Big loss': Fear and sadness grips Ghanaian community, high school students after Toronto bus shootings
Several communities are grieving and living in fear after back-to-back shootings last week in northwest Toronto, with those connected to the victims still reeling with shock.
-
Toronto police officer docked week's pay over 'range' of inappropriate remarks
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
Kitchener
-
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between city and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
-
Police response to mental health calls back in spotlight after Kitchener shooting
A 31-year-old was fatally shot by police on Monday in Kitchener, nearly a decade after 20-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer on the same street.
-
Waterloo drivers are going slightly slower, new report says
Drivers in the City of Waterloo have slowed down slightly, but not by a lot, according to a new report.
London
-
London, Ont. man sentenced for his part in shooting death
A London courtroom heard that Levi Brown was hanging out with three others in a south end apartment building off Baseline Road West when he was shot to death in March of last year.
-
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
-
Accessible trail improvements on a path to approval despite neighbourhood resistance
Longstanding opposition to improving a trail that enters an expensive neighbourhood in northwest London, Ont. may have met its match— provincial accessibility laws.
Northern Ontario
-
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
-
Sudbury city councillor Gerry Montpellier has died, city announces
Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier has died, Greater Sudbury announced in a news release Wednesday evening.
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Woman allegedly defrauds Chatham-Kent United Way of over $300,000
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly defrauded the United Way of Chatham-Kent of over $300,000.
-
Belleville mayor’s commitment to mental health and addictions hub has advocates calling for Windsor to follow suit
Despite the mayor of Belleville, Ont. committing to open a hub for mental health and addictions services without financial assistance from the province, harm reduction advocates in Windsor are not confident it will have a ripple effect on operations at SafePoint.
-
Three people charged after man found in ditch beaten and unconscious
Windsor police have charged three suspects after a 39-year-old male was found beaten and unconscious in a ditch.
Calgary
-
Driver killed in crash with CTrain on Memorial Drive: police
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
-
Dog owner pleads guilty to two bylaw charges in mauling death of Calgary woman, agrees to euthanize pet
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 has agreed to have one of his pets euthanized and pleaded guilty to two out of 12 bylaw charges Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
-
Sask. seniors feeling pinch of inflation
With increasing cost of living, seniors are finding they have to stretch their finances more than expected.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Historic Jasper Park Lodge hosts reality TV lovebirds in The Bachelor
Alberta's Rocky Mountains are about to get 90 minutes of reality television fame.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person killed after crane's load comes crashing down at Vancouver construction site
One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.
-
Stowaway chicken gets adopted after journey across Vancouver Island
After a 150-kilometre drive from Campbell River to Nanaimo, the workers aboard a recycling truck were shocked to find a surprise stowaway had hitched a ride with them.
-
Health minister touts 'extraordinary progress' as B.C. sees longest walk-in clinic wait times in Canada
British Columbia walk-in clinics have the longest wait times in Canada, but the provincial health minister says the province has made "extraordinary progress" in providing primary care and is a model for the rest of the country.