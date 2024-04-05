BARRIE
Barrie

    • Students create innovative projector units to capture solar eclipse

    Minesing Central Public School vice principal Jim Dewey, Elmvale District High School science teacher Jessica Woodman, and students on Fri., April 5, 2024, surround their projection unit created to capture the solar eclipse. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Minesing Central Public School vice principal Jim Dewey, Elmvale District High School science teacher Jessica Woodman, and students on Fri., April 5, 2024, surround their projection unit created to capture the solar eclipse. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Students at Minesing Central Public School and Elmvale District High School teamed up to create a project that's out of this world.

    Students from Grade 3 to high schoolers are working on a low-cost and safe projection units to record Monday's rare total solar eclipse.

    "At no time are we looking at the sun. We are just looking at a projection of the sun on paper," said Minesing Public School vice president Jim Dewey.

    The group has spent months creating and perfecting the device that will take pictures and video of the eclipse.

    "We have created pinhole projectors. We've used a concrete firm tube, so we have quite a large tube with a large diameter, and that just allows us to have a little bit more room to get our camera in the tube," Dewey explained.

    "So what is just a tiny bit of light goes in through the pinhole just enough so there's an image of the sun in the other end. It actually turns out to be upside down, but you can't tell because the sun is round," added Grade 6 student Mila Antiquera.

    With Monday being a PA day for students, Dewey said he would use the projector and record his findings to share with the students on Tuesday.

