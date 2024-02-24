Structure fire in Chatsworth closes part of Highway 10

A reported structure fire in Chatsworth Township closed part of Highway 10 Friday.

Grey Bruce OPP say they responded to reports of the fire Friday night.

As of Friday night, Highway 10 was closed between Crawford Road and 60 Sideroad in Chatsworth Township.

Police advise the public to avoid the area so that first responders can tend to the situation.

The OPP adds that more updates will be provided as they become available.