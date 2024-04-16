Stolen truck and trailer found abandoned after break-in at Barrie compound

Police in Barrie are investigating a bizarre theft after a suspect broke into a fenced compound, stole a pickup truck and trailer and plowed through the locked gate before abandoning both.

According to police, the break-in happened sometime Sunday after 6 p.m. at a pool company on Anne Street South.

Police say the individual(s) stole a Ram pickup truck and a dump-style trailer and crashed them through the gate, causing roughly $3,000 in damage to the gate.

The following morning, officers received a call about a Ram pickup truck in a Brock Street parking lot. A short time later, they took another call about a dump trailer left at a residence on Big Bay Point Road.

"Police determined that the truck and trailer were the combination that had earlier been reported stolen from the Anne Street business," Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services corporate communications coordinator, stated in a release.

Police notified the vehicle owner, who attended both scenes to retrieve his property and "salvage what could have been a very disastrous day for both him and his business," the service concluded.

There was no word on any arrests or suspect descriptions.