BARRIE
Barrie

    • Stolen truck and trailer found abandoned after break-in at Barrie compound

    Barrie police badge and cruiser. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Barrie police badge and cruiser. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    Police in Barrie are investigating a bizarre theft after a suspect broke into a fenced compound, stole a pickup truck and trailer and plowed through the locked gate before abandoning both.

    According to police, the break-in happened sometime Sunday after 6 p.m. at a pool company on Anne Street South.

    Police say the individual(s) stole a Ram pickup truck and a dump-style trailer and crashed them through the gate, causing roughly $3,000 in damage to the gate.

    The following morning, officers received a call about a Ram pickup truck in a Brock Street parking lot. A short time later, they took another call about a dump trailer left at a residence on Big Bay Point Road.

    "Police determined that the truck and trailer were the combination that had earlier been reported stolen from the Anne Street business," Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services corporate communications coordinator, stated in a release.

    Police notified the vehicle owner, who attended both scenes to retrieve his property and "salvage what could have been a very disastrous day for both him and his business," the service concluded.

    There was no word on any arrests or suspect descriptions.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News