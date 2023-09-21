Still no answers for family of missing Barrie woman who disappeared in June

Autumn Shaganash of Barrie has been missing since June 10th, however, police and family have not given up hope of finding her.

"The family is not the same. We are worried sick, we are hoping she is okay, we hope the police can find her," says Autumn's uncle, Claire Moore.

Shaganash's disappearance has been a mystery for more than three months now.

On Thursday, police conducted a re-enactment with CTV News Barrie from the last time she was seen walking with a friend near Sunnidale Park while an ALS walk was taking place. That was June 10th at around 10:30 a.m.

"Autumn was seen walking with a friend. She was about ten or 15 feet yards behind that friend, and as they were walking southbound just directly in front of Sunnidale Park, there were several people in the area," says Detective Constable Melanie Bears.

Police say Autumn's friend became distracted momentarily, and when he turned around, Autumn was gone. Police don't know if any vehicle may have been involved in her disappearance.

"One minute she was there, the next minute she was gone, so we are absolutely looking for anything that may lead to where she may be. The longer she is gone, the harder it is to kind of get new information to come forward. That's why we're appealing to the public today," says Beard.

Barrie police have teamed up with Sarina Police and Toronto police because those are areas where Autumn has visited in the past.

"One tip could be the tip that we need, and it would be nice if we do get a tip," says Moore.

In the meantime, Autumn's family continues their own search and have printed off thousands of posters to place up in Barrie and Toronto.

Police encourage anyone who may have information to come forward.