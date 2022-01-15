Stayner not-for-profit looks to expand reach after winter coat drive

A not-for-profit in Stayner is trying to make sure those in need are warm this winter while looking at other ways the group can help the community.

On Saturday, the Stayner Camp and Christian Retreat Centre held its second free winter coat pickup, where 35 bags of winter coats were given out to those in need.

Anything leftover from the coat drive will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Kyle Moore, managing director for the Stayner Camp and Christian Retreat Centre, says that there's been increased need for initiatives like this due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know there's a lot of people out there struggling," Moore says. "You throw COVID in there and then all these other special circumstances, and it just really twists and turns everything and makes it that much harder," he adds.

Moore, who recently came into the role, says that this project will be the first of many to come. The group has participated in a number of events to help out the community, including offering a free Christmas dinner on Christmas day.

"There's always ways that we can give that will make a difference for somebody else," Moore says. "We always have something or ideas that can make a difference for the other guy."

The group's next initiative is to renovate a cottage, which will be used as urgent housing for those in need. The cottage currently owned by the Stayner Camp and Christian Retreat Centre has been used as urgent housing for the past two years.

So far, the organization has raised $12,000 to renovate the cottage and donations are always needed.

To donate or find out more information, visit the group's website.