Staples Canada launches new concept store in Barrie

Acting Mayor Barry Ward is joined by various dignitaries for the official grand opening of a new concept Staples store in Barrie on Sat. April 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Staples Canada) Acting Mayor Barry Ward is joined by various dignitaries for the official grand opening of a new concept Staples store in Barrie on Sat. April 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Staples Canada)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver