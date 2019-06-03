

CTV Barrie





Mother Nature once again proved she plays by her own rules.

The official start of summer is only a few weeks away, but a light dusting of snow decorated the ground at Algonquin Provincial Park on Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Algonquin area overnight again tonight, saying patchy frost is expected.

Rain is on the menu for Tuesday, so the spring snow won’t stick around for long.

By later in the week, the weather agency predicts sunny skies with highs between 23 and 26 degrees C.