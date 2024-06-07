BARRIE
Barrie

    • Southbound lanes of Hwy. 400 reopened after hours-long shut down following crash

    All southbound lanes of Hwy. 400 shutdown near Lloydtown on Fri. June 7, 2024 (Courtesy: Viewer video) All southbound lanes of Hwy. 400 shutdown near Lloydtown on Fri. June 7, 2024 (Courtesy: Viewer video)
    Share

    A two-vehicle collision completely shut down a portion of Hwy. 400 Friday.

    According to police, a transport truck and pickup truck collided shortly after 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes near King Rd. in the Aurora area.

    While police confirm no injuries have been reported, there was a fluid leak from the tractor trailer, prompting all lanes to be shutdown in that area for a cleanup. Motorists are being advised to get off the highway at Lloydtown-Aurora Rd. 

    The Ministry of Environment has been advised. 

    After several hours the highway was full reopened shortly after 10 p.m. 

