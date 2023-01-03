South Simcoe police lay nearly 50 criminal charges during festive RIDE campaign

South Simcoe police report officers laid 47 criminal charges during its five-week Festive RIDE campaign in areas just south of Barrie.

Police arrested and charged 21 people between ages 19 and 90 during the campaign and suspended the licences of 13 drivers, ages 16 to 58.

The service says the charges included impaired operation of a conveyance, drug possession, dangerous operation, and failure to comply with release orders.

In addition to these charges, the police also laid 80 Highway Traffic Act charges, 11 Cannabis Control Act charges, and 2 Liquor Licence Act charges.

"It is disappointing that some people refuse to get the message about the dangers of impaired driving. We will continue our year-round RIDE programs as part of our ongoing commitment to road safety," stated Sgt. Jessica Irwin of the Traffic and Marine Unit in a release.

The annual festive RIDE campaign ran from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, with officers stopping nearly 2,000 vehicles.