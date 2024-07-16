BARRIE
Barrie

    • South central Ontario under a severe thunderstorm watch

    Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for south central Ontario.

    The national weather agency says, "conditions are favourable for developing dangerous thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain."

    The areas encompassed in the warning include, Caledon, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Newmarket, Georgina, and the northern York region.

    Local rainfall amounts could be as high as 50 millimetres, and winds could reach 90 kilometres per hour.

    The storm is supposed to hit late Tuesday morning into early afternoon.

    "Thunderstorms are tracking eastward over southern Ontario and may produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail. The line is currently west of Lake Ontario," Canada's weather watchers said in the severe watch issued at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday.

