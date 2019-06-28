

CTV Barrie





Health Canada has recalled razors that were sold at Walmart Canada because of defective blades.

The Venus Simply3 Disposable 4-count razors were sold in stores and online. Each razor has three blades and a pink lubricating strip.

The health agency says the blades can become misaligned during shaving, causing cuts.

Roughly 2,700 units were sold in Canada with 15 of those believed to be defective.

Health Canada suggests immediately stopping use if you purchased these razors.

Anyone who purchased the razors from February to May has been advised to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a refund or replacement.

The products, which are white with pink, yellow or purple touches, can be identified by the UPC 047400315358 and lot code 9003A17400.

Customers can reach Venus through the company's toll-free phone number at 1-800-362-1258.