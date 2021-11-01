Soldiers' Memorial Hospital event raises over $150,000

BARRIE, ONT. -

On Saturday evening, Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia hosted its 20th Annual Foundation Mask-erade Gala online, raising $155,000.

According to the hospital, proceeds from the event went towards its We are All Solidiers' campaign—an initiative that helps the community have access to critical care close to home.

"We have been quietly working on the campaign for the past three years, and from the amazing, incredible support of the community, we've reached $17 million raised," said the Executive Director of the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital foundation Mark Riczu.

According to the hospital, they also received a one million dollar gift. The donors helped support the new MRI and minimally invasive surgery, which the hospital says will further advance innovative healthcare in Orillia.

"We are so humbled by the generosity of this community and their passion to support Soldiers'," said Riczu.