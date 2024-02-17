Snow squall watch issued for Central Ontario

BARRIE
    Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for parts of Central Ontario.

    The National Weather Agency says visibility is expected to be poor in areas through Simcoe County, with heavy and local blowing snow likely.

    Environment Canada has issued warnings for the following areas.

    • Barrie
    • Midland
    • Collingwood
    • Hillsdale
    • New Tecumseth
    • Orillia
    • Angus
    • Innisfil
    • Orr Lake

    Additional local snowfall accumulations of 10-15 cm are also expected throughout Saturday morning into Sunday evening before easing and shifting north of the areaon Monday.

