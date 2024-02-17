Snow squall warning lifted throughout region

Snow squall warnings have ended throughout Simcoe Muskoka.

Early Sunday morning, Environment Canada reinstated a snow squall warning for the region after downgrading it to a snow squall watch on Saturday.

At around 4:30 p.m., Barrie was hit with an intense but brief period of snow that brought whiteout conditions and winds gusting at 70 km/h.

The warning ended in Simcoe County just after 5:30 p.m.