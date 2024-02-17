Snow squall warning issued for Central Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for parts of Central Ontario.

The National Weather Agency says visibility is expected to be poor in areas through Simcoe County, with heavy and local blowing snow likely.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for the following areas.

Barrie

Midland

Collingwood

Hillsdale

New Tecumseth

Orillia

Angus

Innisfil

Orr Lake

Additional local snowfall accumulations of 10 cm are also expected throughout Saturday morning before easing and shifting north of the area into the early evening.